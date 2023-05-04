Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious With Carly

The ongoing famous feud between Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) on "General Hospital" continues to escalate. The two recently bumped into each other at Kelly's Diner just as Carly tried to buy a piece of pie and discovered her credit and debit cards weren't working. Nina approached her, offering her own card to make the payment as a gesture of goodwill, but Carly furiously rummaged through her purse and found cash, refuting Nina's offer. Having not been invited to her daughter Willow Tait's (Katelyn MacMullen) wedding, Nina politely asked Carly how it was. Carly told her it was beautiful and wonderful and then brought up Nina's late daughter – the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) – citing that Nelle's machinations were what brought Willow together with her son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). She then reminded Nina that Nelle was a horrible person.

She is unaware that Nina has informed the SEC that Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) engaged in insider trading, resulting in SEC agents showing up at the wedding and taking Carly in for questioning. Drew is currently in Greenland trying to rescue a kidnapped Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), whose bone marrow can save an ailing Willow. Carly told Nina to pray that Drew is far enough ahead of the agents to complete the mission, or Willow might not make it. Carly then got a call from her son Michael, informing her that his new bride had collapsed and was rushed to the hospital — a fact she chose not to share with Nina.