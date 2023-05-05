Kate Middleton's Pre-Coronation Earrings Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip

A day before his coronation, festivities commenced for King Charles' big weekend. Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton had lunch at Buckingham Palace with 42 guests, including the Prime Minister of the U.K., and Australia. Charles, William, and Kate caused a commotion when they greeted the large crowd that formed outside of Buckingham Palace. All eyes were on the Princess of Wales, however, as Kate wore a sleek white dress with black accents from designer Jenny Packham. She completed this look with simple black heels and a stunning pair of pearl drop earrings.

Known as the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, the earrings feature a round-cut diamond, four small round-cut diamonds, and three baguette diamonds with a pearl. However, the earrings Kate wore to her latest appearance have a deeper meaning; they belonged to none other than Queen Elizabeth II and were part of a wedding gift she and her husband, Prince Philip received. The queen was known to have an expansive jewelry collection, and she often loaned her jewels to others in the royal family to wear. The Bahrain pearl drop earrings were previously worn by Princess Diana in 1982. The queen later lent them to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. With such a special meaning attached to them, it's no coincidence Kate wore the earrings on the eve of the coronation.