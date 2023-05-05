Y&R's Eric Braeden Opens Up About Misdiagnosis Before Learning Of His Cancer

Eric Braeden's cancer diagnosis may have changed the landscape of his life, but he's not being silent about his battle. Instead, the veteran soap actor is issuing a public warning to aging men about the importance of getting checked by a doctor. Braeden's public decree about getting regular checkups stems from an apparent misdiagnosis that occurred prior to learning of his cancer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, "I was misdiagnosed at first, and then I went to another [doctor] and he said, 'You have cancer.'"

Braeden further stated, "The reason that I'm going public with this is to inform people. As you get older, your prostate grows and it impinges the urethra. It means you have to go to the potty a lot more than you want to. That is sometimes the beginning of some trouble." The actor is currently in the midst of immunotherapy treatment, a type of cancer-fighting tool that aims to cease the progression of cancerous cells in the body.

Braeden first became aware of his cancer after suffering from far-too-frequent bouts of urination after his knee surgery. The actor was still recovering from that grueling procedure when he learned the news, but like his character, he's determined to come through triumphantly.