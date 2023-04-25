The Young And The Restless Icon Eric Braeden Explains Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Video

For over 40 years, Eric Braeden has played Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless," and few faces in daytime television are as iconic as his. Braeden, 82, has spent decades shaping Victor into the soap opera's leading man, frequently caught in dramatic affairs with his longtime love Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and sometimes paramour Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) while overseeing his family's empire.

Victor has been married tons of times and has four children. Like any good soap opera character, Victor has also died more times than makes sense, only to return as a force to be reckoned with in Genoa City. In his role, Braeden has faced many health emergencies, having undergone numerous assaults, a heart transplant, and even poisonings. Now, the actor has revealed health issues of his own, frequently updating fans on social media.

On April 21, 2023, Braeden shared a 13-minute video to his Facebook page revealing that he's currently battling cancer. "If you're seeing me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been," the daytime TV icon acknowledged. "But I will lick this. This bastard ain't gonna get me — I'm gonna get it. All right? I'll be in top form again soon." Evidently, just like his fan-favorite character won't be beaten, Braeden isn't going down without a fight.