Royal Expert Claims Queen Camilla Will Live Princess Diana's 'Nightmare' On Coronation Day

The archbishop at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana said "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — the prince and princess on their wedding day," as noted by The New York Times. But as we know, the fairy tale wedding didn't lead to a fairy tale marriage, and 15 years after their wedding, the couple divorced. In 2005, Charles married his longtime love Camilla Parker-Bowles in a low-key and private ceremony.

And as a show of acceptance and support for Camilla just before the start of the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth released a statement about her hopes for the future and when her son would become king, and said, "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service." Both Camilla and King Charles III will have their roles in the monarchy formalized at the coronation on May 6. Both will be crowned — and Queen Camilla's coronation crown represents a significant royal first. It's undoubtedly a momentous occasion, to be crowned, but the idea was one that Princess Diana reportedly had nightmares about, according to Richard Kay, a royal reporter and friend of Diana's, as noted by the Daily Mail.