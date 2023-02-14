Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Represents Significant Royal First

It's been over 70 years since the world saw the coronation of a monarch in the United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 was the first to ever be shown on television, with millions around the world watching the event unfold. Millions will no doubt be tuning in on May 6, 2023 for the coronation of King Charles III as well, and they'll see many of the same things they did for Queen Elizabeth's coronation. Both held at Westminster Abbey, where all coronations have been held since 1066, and both with plenty of pomp and circumstance. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others in leadership are happy to highlight Britain at its best for the event.

But there will be some differences. King Charles III is changing up his coronation outfit to help reflect a changing monarchy. It will be shorter than the Queen's 3-hour ceremony, and there will be around 2,000 guests in contrast to the 8,000 guests that showed up in 1953 (per Vanity Fair). Another difference will be that after King Charles's coronation ceremony, Camilla, Queen Consort will also be crowned (Prince Philip wasn't crowned at Queen Elizabeth's coronation). For the occasion, Camilla had a variety of coronation crown options, but now, her crown choice has been verified, and it's a nod to both history and the future.