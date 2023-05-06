Prince Andrew's Welcome To King Charles' Coronation Is Anything But Warm

The coronation of King Charles is officially underway, but some members of the royal family were given a much warmer welcome than others. Stepping out of Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, received hardly any love from the crowd, with those gathered for the momentous occasion heard booing as he went past in a state car. Also in the car was his daughter Princess Eugenie, who looked pensive as she drove by with her father.

Though he is attending the main coronation ceremony, Andrew will not be seen on the balcony among other royal family members later in the afternoon due to his status as a non-working royal. Andrew went to trial over allegations of sexual assault and was subsequently stripped of his royal titles soon after. However, he was allowed to wear a ceremonial robe for the coronation. This is in contrast to another non-working royal, Harry, Duke of Sussex, who was spotted wearing a regular suit.