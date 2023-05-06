The Three Simple Words King Charles Said To Prince William During His Coronation

King Charles III's coronation surely marks one of (if not the) most important days in his life. Yet, in addition to the newly crowned king and queen and the people they represent, there's one other person for whom this day is especially important. As Charles officially takes over for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the line to the throne shifts, and Prince William gets just a bit closer. William's life has certainly changed since becoming the Prince of Wales after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, but what's even more noteworthy is the ways in which his life will change even further in the future. Now that King Charles III's coronation ceremony is complete, William's position in the royal family becomes that much more important, as the next time a celebration like this one takes place, it will be he who is wearing the crown.

Surely the impact of this momentous occasion on William's life isn't lost on anyone, especially Charles. No one knows better than he does how it feels to be second in line for the throne. After all, he was in that position for more than 70 years during Queen Elizabeth's reign. Consequently, William's presence at the ceremony was of the utmost importance, and it's clear that Charles wanted to make sure that he knew it. Charles was clearly touched by Williams's kind words of support during the ceremony, and in response, he managed to say three words to his son that spoke volumes: "Thank you, William."