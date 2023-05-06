All The Worst-Dressed Guests At King Charles' Coronation

What do you wear to a coronation? Considering the fact that this is the first coronation in over 70 years, it's understandable if you don't have an answer to this question. Yet, for those actually attending, it was important to make an appearance at this historic event in style. Who doesn't want to look their best when they're featured in the history books? It's no surprise that plenty of royals attended King Charles III's coronation, and there were some stars in attendance, as well.

There were certainly some outfit trends that were very specific to this event. Still, even though some trends reigned supreme as folks watched King Charles begin his reign in person, plenty of other outfits fell flat. While Charles' coronation may not have had a red carpet, we still expected the A-list guest list to arrive looking their best. As for the ones who attended the coronation in less-than-stellar looks, they're now attending our worst-dressed at the coronation list.