King Charles Isn't Perfect, But We Give Him Props For Spotlighting His Blended Family At The Coronation

As avid fans of the royals, we can tell you that King Charles III is not perfect, not by any definition of the word. His scandals from the past, which culminated in a highly publicized divorce from Princess Diana, still have many loyal followers of the late princess refusing to celebrate his coronation (via Newsweek).

While his mistakes of the past can't help but be acknowledged, we shouldn't turn a blind eye to how well the newest monarch handled the May 6 coronation. This marks the first time a blended royal family has been crowned the monarch rulers of Britain, according to ABC News. He made sure that both his and Queen Consort Camilla's families were represented in this historic occasion, and for that, we give him props. He's clearly eager to start a new chapter with his family, and this is evident by who he hand-selected to play a role in the coronation.

There were plenty of royals who attended King Charles' coronation, and this included the queen's side of the family. Not only did Queen Camilla's family attend the coronation, but they also actively participated during the ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Per People, the Queen's grandsons served as Pages of Honor to their grandmother. It was a huge show of support from the king to his queen, and a sign to the rest of us that he loves and wishes to include even extended members of his family during his monarchy.