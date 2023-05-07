Princess Charlotte Proves She's A Katy Perry Fan With Adorable Coronation Concert Sing-Along

In the months leading up to the coronation of King Charles III, finding artists to perform as part of the festivities received significant media attention. Multiple big names like Adele and Ed Sheeran turned down performance opportunities due to prior commitments. However, the coronation organizers got a "yes" from Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Both stars took breaks from their roles as judges on "American Idol" in order to fly to London for the ceremony.

A highlight of the coronation was participation from Prince William and Princess Kate's children, Princes George and Louis as well as Princess Charlotte. As the eldest and second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William, Prince George served as a page boy for Queen Camilla. However, at the coronation concert after the ceremony, he kicked back in the arena's royal box with his sister Princess Charlotte, who subtly revealed that she is a Katy Perry fan.