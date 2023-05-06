Princess Charlotte Is A Fashion Icon In The Making At King Charles' Coronation (Classic & Modern For The Win)

Although many eyes were on King Charles III during his coronation, there's no doubt that Princess Charlotte stole the show. As is typical with young royals, Princess Charlotte was one of the few members of the royal family who many wanted to see the most. While the occasion is historic for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations, the coronation also begins a new chapter in the young royal's life. With her father next in line for the throne and her brother second in line, there's no doubt we will see plenty more of Charlotte in the years to come.

The princess certainly didn't disappoint as she arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her younger brother, Prince Louis, and her parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Although her parents were dressed in all of their official regalia, the princess arrived in a much more minimalist but sparkling modern attire.