Princess Charlotte Is A Fashion Icon In The Making At King Charles' Coronation (Classic & Modern For The Win)
Although many eyes were on King Charles III during his coronation, there's no doubt that Princess Charlotte stole the show. As is typical with young royals, Princess Charlotte was one of the few members of the royal family who many wanted to see the most. While the occasion is historic for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations, the coronation also begins a new chapter in the young royal's life. With her father next in line for the throne and her brother second in line, there's no doubt we will see plenty more of Charlotte in the years to come.
The princess certainly didn't disappoint as she arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her younger brother, Prince Louis, and her parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Although her parents were dressed in all of their official regalia, the princess arrived in a much more minimalist but sparkling modern attire.
She wore a traditional but modern white dress
While Princess Charlotte's white gown might be beautiful and delicate on its own, there is more behind the formal gown. Charlotte arrived at the coronation in an ivory Alexander McQueen dress, adorned with a matching white cape draped over her shoulders. While an almost exact match to her mother's dress and in the same color as Queen Camilla's gown, the princess shined in her own right in bright white. "It's a coronation tradition for female members of the royal family to wear white," royal reporter Natalie Oliveri told 9Honey. "If you look back to late Queen's coronation in 1953, women of the royal family and the broader aristocracy all wore white."
Princess Charlotte's ensemble was simple, adorned with a few embroidered accents. She accessorized with a thin bracelet and a silver leaf-shaped headband by Jess Collet x Alexander McQueen, which matched her mother's leaf-style headpiece. Despite its simplicity, the headband shined far more than any crown.
Charlotte's modern yet traditional ensemble was a breath of fresh air in a room filled with plenty of pomp and frills. And if the princess' dress is any indication, the future of the crown may look different than anything we've seen before.