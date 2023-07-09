Italian Manicures Can Actually Make Your Nails Look Longer — Here's How

Making the most of manicures by incorporating them into your aesthetic has never been easier. With so many nail trends popping up on every corner, there's quite a treasure trove of choices. Whatever your vibe, you're guaranteed to find something you'd love to see on your fingertips.

Amidst all the manicure fads that focus on more elaborate designs and application techniques, old-fashioned nail polish might seem a bit underwhelming at first. Nonetheless, if you're into a simple polish look, worry not because the nail trend train isn't passing you by either.

The simple allure of nail polish is often overlooked, especially if you get your nails professionally done. When at the salon, go all out, right? Well, that's a big plus for the polishing route — you can do it yourself and won't need to pay for pricey designs or super-long nails that make it hard to type. Not only can you do your nails in the comfort of your own space, but you can make them look longer with just regular nail polish. Out of all the acrylic nail alternatives that you need to know about, the so-called Italian manicure is very accessible and one that everyone can do.