Maura West Marks A Major Milestone As General Hospital's Legendary Ava Jerome

Soap star Maura West has been astonishing fans with her acting prowess for decades, using her film noir-style beauty to play seductive and sultry characters that balance between good and bad. The Boston University graduate wowed people so much in a college production that the casting director for "As the World Turns" saw her and immediately signed her up to play the character Carly Tenney in 1995 – a fortune seeker who lied and threatened her way through Oakdale. She left that part in 2010, and moved over to Genoa City, taking on the role of Diane Jenkins on "The Young and the Restless," which was previously played by Susan Walters. Diane caused some mischief and ultimately faked her own death.

West then went on to play bad girl Ava Jerome on "General Hospital," starting in 2013. Initially part of the Jerome crime family, Ava and her brother Julian Jerome (William deVry) waged war against kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Eventually, there would be peace between the Corinthos and Jerome clans, and Ava would have a child with Sonny after a one-night-stand.

After causing quite a bit of trouble, yet setting down roots and even making lasting friendships as Ava, West celebrates a landmark in her career.