Lionel Richie's Coronation Concert Performance Clearly Didn't Captivate Queen Camilla

A prolific singer-songwriter, Lionel Richie hit his stride during the 1980s and dominated the airwaves (and MTV) with songs like "Dancing on the Ceiling" and "Hello." Then, in 2019, Richie partnered with the royal family when King Charles named the singer the first global ambassador for The Prince's Trust. At the time, Charles established a comfortable rapport with the musician by saying, "It must have been you I was looking for" (per Express) — an allusion to Richie's "Hello" lyrics. Richie was delighted by the monarch's humor.

Now, four years later, King Charles honored Richie a second time by asking the singer to perform at his coronation concert. Richie was thrilled to participate, telling People, "Of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name."

Besides the concert, Richie also received an invite to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey and a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 3. While the singer was at ease at the outdoor event, talking and laughing with Charles, Richie made a faux pas when greeting Queen Camilla, when he repeatedly touched her arm. Even though this friendly behavior isn't the norm when greeting royals, Camilla took it in stride. However, when it came to Richie's musical performance, the queen didn't seem to be quite as excited as other members of the royal family — at least at first glance.