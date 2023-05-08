Prince Louis Put To Work At His First-Ever Official Royal Engagement (And It's Adorable)

In the run-up to the coronation of King Charles III, there had been questions about whether Prince Louis, the youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales would be there. He wasn't in attendance at the queen's funeral, though his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended. He did, after all, just turn five less than two weeks before the coronation, and while a celebratory occasion in some ways, it's still very much a solemn one that could be a challenge for a child that age to sit through. But Louis did show up in the crowd of over 2,000 guests, and he was definitely on good behavior, though viewers did see him yawning a couple of times during the two-hour ceremony. It's not the first time he has unintentionally pulled focus — Prince Louis stole the show at the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

After the service, the young prince and his family made their way back to Buckingham Palace. Along the way, The List saw Prince Louis letting loose after the coronation and seemingly playing peek-a-boo with the crowds. Louis was a no-show at the coronation concert on Sunday, which the rest of his family attended, but the family was back together on Monday at a volunteer event where Louis joined in helping renovate a scout hut in Slough.