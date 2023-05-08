Days Of Our Lives Will Wow Fans With Throwbacks For Deidre Hall's 5000th Episode
Deidre Hall is one of the most recognizable faces in the history of soap operas. The actor has been playing the role of Dr. Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" for decades, and fans have been there to watch all of her amazing storylines play out. Now, Hall is set to achieve a huge milestone as she stars in her 5,000th episode of the sudser, and the show won't disappoint fans with their tribute to the icon.
This week, Hall will officially mark her 5,000th episode as Marlena, and the soap is going to celebrate the actor as well as the character. In the most recent promo, which was posted to the show's Twitter account, Marlena is seen in flashback scenes, including some of her first moments in Salem as Mickey Horton's therapist. This will be the first time that many viewers will get to see this archived footage, and it will certainly be a treat for the fans. Meanwhile, it appears that Marlena will celebrate a milestone on camera as well, as she and her longtime love John Black (Drake Hogestyn) are seen toasting.
In addition to Marlena's celebration on the show, "Days of Our Lives" also has something planned for Hall behind the scenes.
Deidre Hall's co-stars will celebrate her milestone with her
"Days of Our Lives" viewers will get to see Deidre Hall share a nod to her 5,000th episode this week, but after the show, the actor will also be honored by her co-stars. According to Soap Opera Network, fans will be able to head over to the soap opera's official YouTube channel to see other soap stars pay homage to Hall's legacy on the show.
Fans likely have their favorite Marlena Evans moments, and there are many to choose from. The character has been involved in some of the most stunning soap storylines of all time, including being possessed by the devil, becoming the obsession of a serial killer named the Salem Strangler, getting caught in a love triangle with John Black and Roman Brady, and being brainwashed to believe that she was a crazed murderer dubbed the Salem Stalker. The character has also been at the heart of some moving moments as a mother to her children, Eric, Sami, and Belle, and stepmother to Brady and Paul. Her role as a grandmother has also been an important one as well. She was even the first person her grandson Will came out to when he announced he was gay.
Over the years, Marlena's legacy has grown to iconic heights, and fans will get to celebrate the legend this week along with Hall and her co-stars.