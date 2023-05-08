Days Of Our Lives Will Wow Fans With Throwbacks For Deidre Hall's 5000th Episode

Deidre Hall is one of the most recognizable faces in the history of soap operas. The actor has been playing the role of Dr. Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives" for decades, and fans have been there to watch all of her amazing storylines play out. Now, Hall is set to achieve a huge milestone as she stars in her 5,000th episode of the sudser, and the show won't disappoint fans with their tribute to the icon.

This week, Hall will officially mark her 5,000th episode as Marlena, and the soap is going to celebrate the actor as well as the character. In the most recent promo, which was posted to the show's Twitter account, Marlena is seen in flashback scenes, including some of her first moments in Salem as Mickey Horton's therapist. This will be the first time that many viewers will get to see this archived footage, and it will certainly be a treat for the fans. Meanwhile, it appears that Marlena will celebrate a milestone on camera as well, as she and her longtime love John Black (Drake Hogestyn) are seen toasting.

In addition to Marlena's celebration on the show, "Days of Our Lives" also has something planned for Hall behind the scenes.