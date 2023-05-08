The Sweet Nickname Kate Middleton Calls Prince Louis

Prince Louis, the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee with his antics. (Just check out Prince George's reaction to Prince Louis' wild Jubilee behavior.) He joined in on many of the big events, including waving at the crowds from a carriage along with his older siblings and appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Then 4-year-old Louis wasn't seen during the next big public royal event, Queen Elizabeth's funeral, a decision that his parents reportedly went back and forth on, according to Us Weekly.

But the young prince was back for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The now 5-year-old sweetly held hands with big sister Princess Charlotte at times during the event. He made it through much of the two-hour service, though he did get a break at one point; viewers noticed that Louis was no longer seated between his sister and his mom, according to People. And while he missed the coronation concert on May 7, Louis was put to work at his first-ever official royal engagement on the Monday after the coronation with the rest of his family at a volunteer event in Slough, west of London. During that event, we learned the sweet nickname Kate Middleton has for her youngest son.