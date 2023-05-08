Buckingham Palace Releases First Portraits Since King Charles' Coronation (But Two Royals Are MIA)

Years in the making, King Charles III's coronation has come to a close. It was a weekend full of activities, with the actual coronation itself on Saturday, May 6, the coronation concert on Sunday, and then a day of volunteer activities around the country on Monday. And the audience who attended the more than two-hour service included royalty from around the world, like the monarchs of Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Jordan.

Along with foreign royalty, the British royal family was out in full force, and many royal fans thought Princess Anne won the coronation. With so much royalty, there were plenty of glittering jewels and glamorous outfits full of symbolism — The List's exclusive survey unveiled the best dressed royal at the coronation. It was definitely a sight to see. And as the coronation weekend came to a close, Buckingham Palace released official coronation portraits. One of the pictures includes King Charles and Queen Camilla at the center, flanked by other members of the royal family.

But not every royal family member made the cut for the official photo.