The List Exclusive Survey Unveils The Best-Dressed Royal At King Charles' Coronation

King Charles' coronation was equally as significant for Queen Camilla. However, sitting on the throne does not do away with fashion criticism. Out of 24,000 votes, The List's survey found that only 5% of voters thought Camilla was the best dressed at the coronation. She fared better than Charles' nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Each received a 1% vote as best dressed. So who is the winner? 69% said that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was the best dressed at the coronation. Princess Charlotte, who has already been dubbed a fashion icon, came in second at 24%.

As a nod to the United Kingdom, Kates's ivory gown had embroidered flowers, including roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks. Both Kate and Charlotte wore impressive headpieces designed by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. Kate further accessorized with breathtaking earrings that belonged to Princess Diana. But this was not her only tribute. The necklace Kate wore belonged to Queen Elizabeth and is known as the George VI Festoon Necklace. Both pieces of jewelry honor the late royals. Lastly, Kate completed her coronation outfit with a blue and red robe to represent the Union Jack flag.

The Daily Telegraph fashion expert Bethan Holt discussed Kate's coronation outfit with People and said, "I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way." Holt explained, "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."