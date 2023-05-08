The List Exclusive Survey Unveils The Best-Dressed Royal At King Charles' Coronation
All eyes were on the royal family on May 6, 2023, as the United Kingdom ushered in a new monarch, King Charles. While his coronation was undoubtedly a historical and political moment, it was also an important day for fashion. Charles' dress code for the event was groundbreaking, as the king asked for his 2,000 attendees to wear casual business-like outfits. Of course, this did not stop guests from going all out on coronation day. Katy Perry wore a quirky lavender ensemble from Vivienne Westwood. Likewise, First Lady Jill Biden looked stunning in a periwinkle Ralph Lauren skirt suit.
Although fashion trailblazer Meghan Markle was not at the coronation, the royals in attendance did not skimp out on style. Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore white gowns from Alexander McQueen. Queen Camilla wore an ivory and gold gown made by designer Bruce Oldfield. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, were also at the coronation. Beatrice wore a hot pink dress designed by Beulah, and Eugenie sported a navy Fendi dress. In a survey, The List asked fans which one of these royals was the best dressed at Charles' coronation. The answer might not come as a surprise to many.
Kate Middleton's outfit was full of symbolism
King Charles' coronation was equally as significant for Queen Camilla. However, sitting on the throne does not do away with fashion criticism. Out of 24,000 votes, The List's survey found that only 5% of voters thought Camilla was the best dressed at the coronation. She fared better than Charles' nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Each received a 1% vote as best dressed. So who is the winner? 69% said that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was the best dressed at the coronation. Princess Charlotte, who has already been dubbed a fashion icon, came in second at 24%.
As a nod to the United Kingdom, Kates's ivory gown had embroidered flowers, including roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks. Both Kate and Charlotte wore impressive headpieces designed by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. Kate further accessorized with breathtaking earrings that belonged to Princess Diana. But this was not her only tribute. The necklace Kate wore belonged to Queen Elizabeth and is known as the George VI Festoon Necklace. Both pieces of jewelry honor the late royals. Lastly, Kate completed her coronation outfit with a blue and red robe to represent the Union Jack flag.
The Daily Telegraph fashion expert Bethan Holt discussed Kate's coronation outfit with People and said, "I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way." Holt explained, "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."