Abdominal Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk To Create A Killer Core

If we're being honest, we all spend way too much time sitting at our desks. But looming deadlines, mouse movement trackers, and work, in general, make it hard to unchain ourselves from our office spaces. Fortunately, a few creative fitness experts have developed abdominal exercises you can do at your desk to strengthen your core.

Whether you're dreaming of swimsuit season or simply want your abdominals to be more supportive, these moves are great for tightening and toning. Plus, they're an excellent way to fit some healthy movement into your packed schedule. Even if you don't desire a killer core, taking breaks for physical activity can help combat the negative health effects of prolonged sitting — does low back and shoulder pain sound familiar? A break is something everyone can benefit from.

It just so happens that ab work is one fitness category that doesn't rely on a gym, making it ideal for when you want to get in a workout while planted in your office chair. Some of these movements won't even tip off your coworkers that you're getting swimsuit-ready in your seat. So pack up your excuses and get ready to activate your core while you discreetly sit at your desk.