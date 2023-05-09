Melania Trump Makes Where She Stands With Donald Clear Amid His Legal Woes

Melania Trump spoke with Fox News Digital about Donald Trump's run to be the Republican candidate for president. She had nothing but support for her spouse's plans. Melania spoke about his "tremendous success" when he was president, and said, "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."

If Trump is elected, Melania will return to the White House as first lady. And if that happens, she confirmed that she would continue to "prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done." This would seemingly include the Be Best initiative that she started in 2018. Be Best was designed with a broad scope of helping with and promoting awareness of children's general well-being, and more specifically, combating cyberbullying and advocating against opioid abuse. It has been expanded since the Trumps left the White House to include Fostering the Future, which provides scholarships to kids in the foster system to help them get a quality education, with the first one being awarded in 2022. Portions of the sales from some of the NFTs that Melania is selling on her website go towards the scholarship fund.