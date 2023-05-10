Jana Kramer Talks One Tree Hill And Those Reboot Rumors - Exclusive

Actor and musician Jana Kramer must be great at multi-tasking. Not only has she just dropped her long-awaited new single, "Let It Burn," but the mom-of-two has also collaborated with LULUSIMONSTUDIO for a limited edition capsule collection for Mother's Day. The collaboration features sweatshirts and tees featuring empowering and fun slogans, such as "Mom of the Year," "Doing Mom S***," and "Better Off." Working with LULUSIMONSTUDIO is clearly a real passion project for Kramer as she has nothing but praise for the company.

"I love their clothes. They're comfy; they're stylish; they're cute; they give you a little laugh." Kramer also enjoys the design process and seems to have found a true partner in the clothing brand. "LULUSIMONSTUDIO does an amazing job of letting whomever they're [working with] influence the shirt [and] have their own direction," she tells The List in an exclusive interview.

Alongside her many creative endeavors, Kramer is known for her role as Alex Dupré on "One Tree Hill." Toward the end of 2022, Kramer reunited with some of her "One Tree Hill" cast mates at a convention, prompting rumors that a reboot could be in the works. In the same interview, Jana Kramer reveals if she'd ever return for a reboot of "One Tree Hill."