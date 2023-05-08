Jana Kramer On Collaborating With LULUSIMONSTUDIO For Mother's Day - Exclusive Interview

You recently released your new single, "Let It Burn." What was it like getting back in the studio, and what's the response been like?

It's been awesome. I have a whole new round of songs coming later this year. I think I'm actually going to do an EP — not sure 100% — but it's been so fun to write and create. Again, I love creating, and I love creating songs [about] things that I've been through because I know other people have gone through it too. It's fun to have someone be like, "Oh my gosh, I relate to this song so much." That's always been really nice, and being in that space is always cool. I love acting. I love being a mom. I love singing. There's so many things that I enjoy doing, and having a hand in all of that has been fun.

You're working on so many projects right now. There's your LULUSIMONSTUDIO collection, your music career, your wine business, your podcast, and you're a mom. How do you juggle all of it?

That's a good question. I'm learning how to juggle it better. I do a good job of [making sure that] when the kids are home, phones are away, phones are off, work is done. I usually pick it back up when the kids go to bed, but during the day when they're at school, I'm like, "This is my time to grind it out and not be lazy." There's seasons for all of it. It's been a slow start to the year with work stuff, so it's now starting to pick up, and that excites me.

As well as acting, you're a producer, so you're picking your own projects and building them from the ground up. Do you have any dream collaborators for future projects?

Jason Bateman is a huge one that I would love to work with. He's so funny, but he also does such a great job with drama. I love meeting new people too and creating and being like, "What's your idea? Okay, who do you know, or who do I know?" It's trying to figure out how we can all work together.

What genres would you like to work in next?

I'm so open to anything and everything. I really am. I don't like to say, "I'll only do this." I have a love for romantic comedies, but I'd love to do a thriller. I've been watching that show Jennifer Garner's doing right now, "The Last Thing He Told Me." I'd love to be a lead in something like that. That's so fun. But my heart always goes to "Virgin River" and stuff like that.