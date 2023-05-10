Everything We Know About Congressman George Santos' Indictment And Arrest

New York congressman George Santos, who has gained quite the reputation thanks to his elaborate lies about his past, education, and even family background, has been arrested in Long Island, New York. The congressman surrendered himself into custody on Wednesday, May 10, after federal criminal charges filed against him were unsealed. Per The Guardian, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace made public remarks claiming that "the indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

While the tales of his time as a volleyball player in college may have been overlooked as innocent white lies, CNN reports that the charges in question consist of a "13-count indictment, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives." According to CNN, Santos' lawyers are declining to comment about the charges at the time of publication.

Santos had previously stepped down from many of his House of Representatives committee assignments after he was put in the hot seat over his many elaborate lies. But merely one month prior to the arrest, he had announced his 2024 reelection campaign, facing backlash from political officials on both sides of the aisle who have called for Santos to resign.