What Does Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Do For A Living?

Pat Sajak has been the beloved host of "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981, but the gig is a little different for him now than when he first started. These days, Pat's gorgeous daughter, Maggie Sajak, regularly joins him on set and serves as the show's social correspondent. On May 10, the 28-year-old will make her hosting debut and fill in for her father's longtime co-host, Vanna White, as she competes on "Wheel of Fortune" for the first time ever.

Maggie shared a peek at the episode on her Instagram Story, per CNN. "I hope to make Vanna proud," she said, to which Pat responded, "I think I'm gonna cry." The TV icon's daughter has been visiting the set since she was just a baby. Maggie previously also appeared on the show in 2020 to help out with the puzzle board when her father had emergency surgery, and White was hosting (via CBS News).

But, despite her personal connection to and love of "Wheel of Fortune," the show isn't the only career path Maggie has followed or is following.