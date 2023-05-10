Why Kate's Captor Might Look Familiar On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" viewers are currently watching Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) fight for her life as she's being held captive by a very familiar face. Although Kate was originally presumed dead after fans and many Salemites believed that Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) had shot and killed her in Greece, it was revealed that she was very much alive and biding her time until she could return to her beloved husband, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). When Kate's captor, Dimitri Von Leushchner (Peter Porte), was finally seen, many fans noticed that the character had played a role on the soap in the past. However, it was on the sudser's spin-off series, "Beyond Salem."

In 2021, Dimitri posed as a handsome ISA agent named Kyle Graham. Kyle was seen working closely with Kate's daughter, Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) as he assisted her in obtaining the Alamain gems — which were tied to deadly lasers around the globe. The two eventually got flirty during their world travels to get their hands on the jewels. However, once all of the gems were assembled into the Alamanian Peacock, Kyle and fellow ISA agent Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) took them away. However, neither man was who they claimed to be.

Kyle was actually Dimitri and Shane's own evil twin Drew Donovan was posing as his crime-fighting brother. Thankfully, the ISA did intervene and Dimitri and Drew were both arrested, saving the world from the chaos that the gems could have caused.