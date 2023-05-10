What The Bold And The Beautiful Leading Ladies Would Love For Mother's Day This Year

As Mother's Day fast approaches, "The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Kimberlin Brown, Jennifer Gareis, and Heather Tom were asked several questions by Soap Opera Digest about motherhood. While Tom and Brown hope that their children perceive their moms as being proud of them, Gareis hopes her kids see her as "loving and kind." All three women enjoy embarrassing their children and feel that the best part of being a mother is spending quality time with their kids. Brown affectionately stated that having children is "knowing a love like no other."

In trying to describe what being a mother means to them, Tom had trouble quantifying it, stating, "Indescribable. It's indescribable until you've done it. It's the hardest, best thing I've ever done. It's not easy, but it's the best thing you'll ever do if you choose it." For their ideal Mother's Day plan, all three explained that being with their families was best, including walks, dinner, and watching movies, among other fun activities.

Regarding an optimal Mother's Day present, Tom enjoys homemade gifts and said, "I love when [Zane] makes something that he is so proud of and can't wait for me to open it up." Brown loves "hugs from my babies," and Gareis explained her simple needs: "Really only a card, but if they have to get me something, it's nice when daddy takes the kids to buy mommy a necklace, and they pick it all together."