The Heartbreaking Death Of General Hospital Legend Jacklyn Zeman

Beloved "General Hospital" star Jacklyn Zeman passed away on May 10 following a battle with cancer, as reported by USA Today. The actor became a fan favorite playing the character Bobbie Spencer — a role she originated in 1977. Bobbie was the younger sister of anti-hero Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and worked her way up from being a sex worker to becoming one of the most revered nurses at General Hospital.

Executive producer Frank Valentini broke the news on Twitter, stating, "On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work." Zeman was 70 years old, and at age 15, a dance scholarship brought her to New York University, but she soon switched her focus to acting.

The "General Hospital" star began her career as a Playboy bunny, and then got her start in soap operas on "The Edge of Night," before moving on to play Lana McLain on ABC's "One Life to Live." On "GH," Bobbie was involved in several major plotlines including the tearjerking story of her daughter B.J. Jones' (Brighton Hertford) death and subsequent heart transplant. She is survived by her two children, Cassidy Zee and Lacey Rose. Current and former co-workers paid tribute to her on social media.