The Heartbreaking Death Of General Hospital Legend Jacklyn Zeman
Beloved "General Hospital" star Jacklyn Zeman passed away on May 10 following a battle with cancer, as reported by USA Today. The actor became a fan favorite playing the character Bobbie Spencer — a role she originated in 1977. Bobbie was the younger sister of anti-hero Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and worked her way up from being a sex worker to becoming one of the most revered nurses at General Hospital.
Executive producer Frank Valentini broke the news on Twitter, stating, "On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work." Zeman was 70 years old, and at age 15, a dance scholarship brought her to New York University, but she soon switched her focus to acting.
The "General Hospital" star began her career as a Playboy bunny, and then got her start in soap operas on "The Edge of Night," before moving on to play Lana McLain on ABC's "One Life to Live." On "GH," Bobbie was involved in several major plotlines including the tearjerking story of her daughter B.J. Jones' (Brighton Hertford) death and subsequent heart transplant. She is survived by her two children, Cassidy Zee and Lacey Rose. Current and former co-workers paid tribute to her on social media.
Everybody is reeling from the beloved star's death
Executive producer Frank Valentini followed up his announcement about Jacklyn Zeman's death on Twitter with the heartfelt note: "Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey." Her former "General Hospital" colleague, Rick Springfield (ex-Noah Drake), also posted several classic photos of him and Zeman together.
Springfield wrote alongside them, "Incredibly stunned to hear of @JackieZeman. Jackie's passing. Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone. Love to your spirit as it ascends, sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten. Xo." Fans were heartbroken, fondly reminiscing about some of her biggest storylines. "General Hospital's" official account also tweeted about Zeman's death: "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."
Co-stars Jon Lindstrom (Kevin Collins), Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht), and Laura Wright, who plays Bobbie's daughter Carly Spencer, were among many people left reeling from the loss. In fact, Lindstrom posted what everyone was thinking, expressing his own sadness about trying to process Zeman's death by sharing simply: "Her family and close friends must be absolutely devastated. Please hold them in your hearts."