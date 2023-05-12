How Jana Kramer Juggles Life As A Mom With Her Busy Career - Exclusive

Having built a successful music career alongside her work as an actor, Jana Kramer knows what it's like to juggle multiple jobs at the same time. Following her breakout role on "One Tree Hill," Kramer launched a successful country music career, which recently saw her release a new single, "Let It Burn". When she's not recording new music or acting, Kramer can be found making her award-winning iHeartRadio podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," or running her wine business, One Brick. "I love acting," Jana Kramer tells The List in an exclusive interview. "I love being a mom. I love singing. There's so many things that I enjoy doing, and having a hand in all of that has been fun."

In time for Mother's Day, Kramer has launched a limited-edition capsule collection of clothing, featuring cute sweatshirts and tees, each emblazoned with the perfect slogan. "It's fun to create things," Kramer tells The List. "I love creating, so it was cool to be able to go, 'I want this color with this, and I want this slogan.' LULUSIMONSTUDIO does an amazing job of letting whomever they're [working with] influence the shirt [and] have their own direction."

While discussing her exciting collaboration with LULUSIMONSTUDIO, Jana Kramer revealed how she juggles being a mom of two alongside her busy and successful career.