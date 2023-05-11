Dolly Parton's 2023 ACM Awards Wardrobe Brought The Spice (& Not The Style)

As was established by Garth Brooks in the opening of the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, Dolly Parton is truly a GOAT of country music. Not only has her prolific music career spanned over decades, with the singer getting her start in the 1940s, but she's also made a big impact on the genre in the way of fashion.

Known for her eclectic style and head-turning looks, the "Jolene" singer is not afraid to experiment with fashion fabrics, colors, or silhouettes. Parton's first look of the night, which she debuted at the ACM pre-show, was a testament to this. She wore a shimmering silver top with shoulder pad details and a pair of metallic pants trimmed with fringe and beads.

While we were big fans of this first look, the award-winning celebrity's subsequent ensembles weren't quite as big of a hit. We can't deny that there were some eye-catching moments throughout the night, but the outfits definitely weren't as fashionable as expected from the OG country star.