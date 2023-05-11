All The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2023 ACM Awards

Ah, the Academy of Country Music Awards — one of the biggest nights in country music and the best time to see everyone's favorite country stars all in one place. And, while the 2023 ACM Awards certainly honored plenty of today's best country music artists, something else stood out about this star-studded event: there were lots and lots of truly bad outfits on this red carpet. While the 2023 CMT Music Awards was every stylist's nightmare with four copycat looks, this year's ACM Awards also managed to be plenty of stylists' nightmares in myriad different ways.

It seemed as if the stars out on the ACM Awards red carpet weren't exactly sure what the appropriate attire was, which is interesting, considering the ACM Awards' best-dressed stars of all time have given us some truly amazing looks. This year, though, there were plenty of contenders for the "worst dressed" list. These stars may be the best of the best when it comes to country music, but when it comes to making fashion statements on the red carpet, they were totally off-key.