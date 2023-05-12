Silver Sparkles And Fringe Made 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet A Love Letter To Disco

A country music awards show wouldn't be red carpet worthy without rhinestones and sparkles, especially when Dolly Parton is hosting. She once told Andy Warhol in Interview that her favorite kind of clothes were, "really tight and really sparkly. Never leave a rhinestone unturned." She further cemented her position when she released an album of her greatest hits in 2022, titling it "Diamonds & Rhinestones."

Several people shared Dolly's love of shiny, fashionable things while walking the red (actually black) carpet at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11. The singer served as co-host for the event, alongside Garth Brooks.

While you might expect to see a few rhinestones catching the light here and there, the show's attendees took it one step further, stringing together a whole lot of tiny sparkles in the form of fabulous fringe. From a few accents to full skirts, the power of glittering wardrobe pieces was enough to rival a night boogeying under a mirrored disco ball.