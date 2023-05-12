Meghan McCain Claims Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall Will Have A Surprising 2024 Outcome

Once again commanding the spotlight — a home he enjoys almost as much as Mar-a-Lago — Donald Trump held a triumphant town hall on CNN on May 10. The hour-long session aimed to position the former president as a viable contender for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket. It featured an audience made up of his supporters, who reacted to every wild Trump statement approvingly. Among his all-too-familiar assertions were that the 2020 election was rigged, January 6 was "a beautiful day," and that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame for not calling in the National Guard (via CNN).

Trump even claimed credit for overturning Roe v. Wade and denied any wrongdoing in keeping classified documents in his Florida home. When interviewer Kaitlan Collins tried to bring up that he had just been found guilty of battery and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll, Trump responded with denials and mocking. Calling Carroll "a whack job," he denied ever knowing her and called the author's morals into question for engaging in "hanky-panky" in a department store dressing room while the audience laughed along.

One person who definitely wasn't laughing, however, was Meghan McCain. The former co-host of "The View" is also the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and no fan of Trump (he publicly expressed his dislike of the senator and blasted his reputation as a Vietnam War hero). In an essay for the Daily Mail, she warned readers that despite appearances, the town hall was actually bad news for Republicans.