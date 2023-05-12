How Prince William Quietly Honored Mom Princess Diana At Palace Garden Party

William, Prince of Wales, and his mother Princess Diana had a close relationship. As a mom, Diana took an active role caring and spending time with both her children. She also made a point to include her children when she carried out royal duties. After accompanying Diana on her visits to the charity Centerpoint, which supports homeless youth, William followed in her footsteps as patron of the organization, a role he's had since 2005.

"I would like a monarchy that has more contact with its people," Diana once remarked, per History Extra. She was successful in forging a strong connection with the public, as evidenced by former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair. "She was the people's princess, and that's how she will stay, how she will remain in our hearts and in our memories, forever," he observed after Diana's tragic death in 1997, per CNN. This idea is something William has taken to heart in his work as a senior royal and heir to the throne. The prince "has high ambitions to be known as the People's King," a source told Us Weekly. "[He's] creating the perfect balance of being relatable to the public at the same [time] as being a respected role model and decision-maker." Recently, William showed he was thinking of his mom with some poignant symbolism at a royal garden party by sporting her favorite flowers.