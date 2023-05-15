Prince William Is Already Planning His Own Coronation (And The Changes Will Be Major)

When King Charles III was officially coronated on May 6, 2023, several of the traditions observed, from the throne The King sat upon while being crowned to the young pages carrying swords, date back centuries. But in the context of coronations of British monarchs, this one was actually the most scaled-back and modern in recent history.

Given that Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in 1953, it goes without saying that not only the United Kingdom, but the world at large, has changed drastically since that time, and so when it came for King Charles to consider how he wanted his own coronation ceremony and celebration to play out, he had a great deal consider in order to ensure that his coronation reflected his vision and plans for the monarchy and also the general values, attitudes, and state of his nation and the greater world.

As such, Charles' coronation was significantly scaled back compared to that of his mother, with fewer people in attendance, a shorter procession, a shorter ceremony, and fewer days of pre- and post-celebration. Care was also taken to be mindful about the world's attitude toward Britain's history of colonization by not including certain traditions in the ceremony. For instance, Queen Camilla chose not to wear the crown featuring the infamous Koh-i-Noor diamond.