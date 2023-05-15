Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Refusing To Move Out Of His Lavish Royal Home
The British royal real estate portfolio has nearly two dozen houses across the country, ranging from cottages to palaces, so there's no lack of options for where the royals get to live. And royals have been known to move amongst the different residences, like William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales who have an official London residence at Kensington Palace Apartment 1A, but they made Adelaide Cottage in Windsor their family home in 2022.
And there's one royal residence that has seen quite the turnover in recent years — Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate after having first lived at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. And after Harry and Meghan moved to North America, Frogmore Cottage was used by Princess Eugenie and her husband, though it was still considered Harry and Meghan's home in Britain. Then King Charles III reportedly ordered Harry and Meghan out of their royal residence. That frees up the five-bedroom Georgian home for Prince Andrew, Duke of York to move into, which is apparently what King Charles III wants his brother to do. But it seems that Prince Andrew would rather stay put.
Prince Andrew may no longer be able to afford his royal residence
Prince Andrew, Duke of York has lived at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park since 2004, alongside his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, and he doesn't want to move out, even though King Charles III has asked him to. Moving to Frogmore Cottage would involve some downsizing, and Andrew has a wildly lavish lifestyle, so that may be part of why he doesn't want to go. Seven bedrooms are included in its 30-room count and is on a sprawling 98-acre estate. But he might be forced out since he apparently can't afford the upkeep on the estate any longer since Charles cut Andrew's annual payout down from £249,000 (via Mirror).
Andrew has also allegedly been asked to leave his apartment at Buckingham Palace, as noted by The Sun. This all comes in the wake of the king seemingly wanting a more streamlined monarchy. And it also comes after Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after he paid a settlement to Virginia Giuffre in a sexual abuse lawsuit. Andrew hasn't been considered a working royal since 2019 because of the allegations by Giuffre and his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.