Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Refusing To Move Out Of His Lavish Royal Home

The British royal real estate portfolio has nearly two dozen houses across the country, ranging from cottages to palaces, so there's no lack of options for where the royals get to live. And royals have been known to move amongst the different residences, like William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales who have an official London residence at Kensington Palace Apartment 1A, but they made Adelaide Cottage in Windsor their family home in 2022.

And there's one royal residence that has seen quite the turnover in recent years — Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate after having first lived at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. And after Harry and Meghan moved to North America, Frogmore Cottage was used by Princess Eugenie and her husband, though it was still considered Harry and Meghan's home in Britain. Then King Charles III reportedly ordered Harry and Meghan out of their royal residence. That frees up the five-bedroom Georgian home for Prince Andrew, Duke of York to move into, which is apparently what King Charles III wants his brother to do. But it seems that Prince Andrew would rather stay put.