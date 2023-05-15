General Hospital Brings Gavin Houston Back As Portia's Brother Zeke

Gavin Houston is probably best known for his portrayal of main character, Jeffrey Harrington, on "The Haves and the Have Nots." Produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, the nighttime soap premiered in 2013 and ran for eight seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network. "It was a great experience and blessing," Houston told WJBF. "Tyler works fast and efficient. [...] Daytime moves so fast, but Tyler moved even faster."

"General Hospital," which ranks as "the longest-running scripted show currently in production on American television," according to AP, celebrated its 60th anniversary in April 2023. "It's great to be part of that achievement for them," Houston told WJBF. "I'm always grateful. Just to continuously stay busy." He likened the fast pace of soap opera work to "a boot camp, because you really have to know yourself, know your instincts, and be ready to give them the shot."

With more than a few successes under his belt, Houston has hard-won wisdom to impart to young actors. It is important to learn the vocabulary of the business and also the basics of how a movie or TV set works, he told WJBF. "Do background work. [...] I've done background work where I've been paid in pizza." An actor needs to do two main things, he said. "Learn your craft, learn the business. [...] It's a patient, slow process, which has great rewards to it, but you have to be truly committed."