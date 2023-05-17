The Cast Of The Little Mermaid On Bringing The Story To A New Generation

Recreating "The Little Mermaid" as a live-action film was a big production, with plenty of special effects and CGI to create the magical scenes. But at its core, it's a simple story that can be told again and again, which is what actor Javier Bardem hung on to while playing King Tritan. "It's about a man who is deeply in love as a father with his daughter, and he's confused and [he feels] fear and insecurity with that love. He's blocking her from her being free," Bardem said. "... One of the beautiful themes in the story is that the mother and the father, the adults, learn from their kids."

The director of the film, Rob Marshall, agreed with this sentiment, saying that although the film is "massive," in other ways, "it's a small story." And it's that story that the cast and crew worked together to give new life to.

Daveed Diggs, who voices Sebastian in the film, said he has "a hard time wrapping [his] head around" the magnitude of this project and what the story means to people.

Jonah Hauer-King agreed with Diggs and said it was hard to comprehend what becoming Price Eric would mean, but it started to hit him when he saw one of his costars' grandchildren watching the film. "Seeing how taken in by the story he was, how transported by it, was really, really special," Hauer-King said.