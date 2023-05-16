Y&R Star Melissa Ordway Celebrates 10 Years As Abby Newman

Originally under the impression that Brad Carlton (Don Diamont) was her father, Abby Newman had some struggles in her younger life on "The Young and the Restless." Things went sideways when she learned that her mother, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), had stolen sperm belonging to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) from Dianke Jenkins (then Alex Donnelley), causing the young woman to become rebellious. While Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki Jerome, "General Hospital") played Abby in her teen years starting in 2008, the character was rapidly aged to adulthood in 2010 with Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu Spencer, "GH") playing the part until 2013 when Melissa Ordway stepped into Abby's shoes.

Since then, Ordway has made the role her own and become a huge fan favorite. Abby's recent relationship with Genoa City police detective Phillip "Chance" Chancellor (Connor Floyd) was tumultuous, as she ended up cheating on him with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and they got divorced. When Chance and Abby couldn't have kids, they used a surrogate with Devon being the sperm donor. That led to Abby and Devon engaging in a custody battle over little Dominic. Despite Chance and Abby being a popular couple among viewers, fans didn't see the affair with Devon coming but have since embraced the idea of the two being involved.

As the wonderful 50th anniversary of "Y&R" rolls on, Ordway also celebrates a personal milestone.