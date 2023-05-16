Sarah Ferguson Vows To Get Royally Honest In New Podcast Venture

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York or, as she more often goes by, "Fergie," is a royal unlike many others. The duchess entered the royal family when she married Prince Andrew and, although the two divorced back in 1992, they share two children and a seemingly happy relationship despite their split. Still, Fergie has lived quite a life, one which many label as tragic. While her ex-husband Prince Andrew and his scandalous connection to Jeffrey Epstein has been filling our news feeds for quite some time, Fergie has remained by his side through it all.

Still, Fergie has been open about her struggles with the royal family, even going as far as to say "royal life isn't a fairytale" during an interview with Oprah back in the '90s, via The Independent. More recently, Fergie made headlines again as it was revealed that she and her ex were not invited to King Charles' coronation. While she was indifferent about her snub, and told People that the king has her full support, fans still wondered what was really going on in her mind.

Her latest announcement — her new podcast venture — may give us just the insight we are looking for.