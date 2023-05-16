Sarah Ferguson Vows To Get Royally Honest In New Podcast Venture
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York or, as she more often goes by, "Fergie," is a royal unlike many others. The duchess entered the royal family when she married Prince Andrew and, although the two divorced back in 1992, they share two children and a seemingly happy relationship despite their split. Still, Fergie has lived quite a life, one which many label as tragic. While her ex-husband Prince Andrew and his scandalous connection to Jeffrey Epstein has been filling our news feeds for quite some time, Fergie has remained by his side through it all.
Still, Fergie has been open about her struggles with the royal family, even going as far as to say "royal life isn't a fairytale" during an interview with Oprah back in the '90s, via The Independent. More recently, Fergie made headlines again as it was revealed that she and her ex were not invited to King Charles' coronation. While she was indifferent about her snub, and told People that the king has her full support, fans still wondered what was really going on in her mind.
Her latest announcement — her new podcast venture — may give us just the insight we are looking for.
What fans can expect from her new podcast
On May 15, 2023, Sarah Ferguson posted a photo on Instagram of her drinking a cup of tea with the caption "Tea is served." Later that day, the reason behind the photo came to light when she posted again, but this time it was to promote her new podcast venture. Alongside her friend Sarah Thompson, an entrepreneur, "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah" will be all about "spilling the tea," and giving insight into their lives.
According to the podcast description, listeners can expect to "hear about the week's hot topics, as the hosts share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues." They will also be joined by an array of guests and have a segment where they hear from listeners and help them with their daily struggles. Above all, though, Fergie and Thompson vow to keep things real.
The podcast will be available weekly on all podcast platforms.