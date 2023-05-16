1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton May Already Be In A Rebound Relationship

As a star of TLC'S "1000-Lb Sisters," Kentucky native Tammy Slaton has found reality TV fame. The show documents Slaton and her sister, Amy Halterman, as they battle with their weight. In 2022, Slaton made a breakthrough in her weight loss journey when she underwent gastric bypass surgery. "1000-Lb Sisters" also gives viewers insight into Slaton's love life. Slaton previously dated Jerry Sykes and Phillip Redmond. In the summer of 2022, Slaton became engaged to Caleb Willingham, a man she met in an Ohio rehab for food addiction. Their love story was featured in Season 4 of "1000-Lb Sisters."

The pair married in November 2022 in a ceremony held at the same rehab where Slaton met Willingham. In a clip from "1000-Lb Sisters" (via People), Slaton discussed her wedding day and referred to it as "magical." She said, "When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in." Slaton later told People, "I literally married my best friend."

But the happy times did not last. By April 2023, fans suspected that the couple were no longer together after Slaton removed the name "Willingham" from her social media. In early May 2023, The U.S. Sun announced that Slaton and Willingham had officially separated. Not long after that, the publication reported that Slaton might have a new beau by the name of Greg Morgan.