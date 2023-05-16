1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton May Already Be In A Rebound Relationship
As a star of TLC'S "1000-Lb Sisters," Kentucky native Tammy Slaton has found reality TV fame. The show documents Slaton and her sister, Amy Halterman, as they battle with their weight. In 2022, Slaton made a breakthrough in her weight loss journey when she underwent gastric bypass surgery. "1000-Lb Sisters" also gives viewers insight into Slaton's love life. Slaton previously dated Jerry Sykes and Phillip Redmond. In the summer of 2022, Slaton became engaged to Caleb Willingham, a man she met in an Ohio rehab for food addiction. Their love story was featured in Season 4 of "1000-Lb Sisters."
The pair married in November 2022 in a ceremony held at the same rehab where Slaton met Willingham. In a clip from "1000-Lb Sisters" (via People), Slaton discussed her wedding day and referred to it as "magical." She said, "When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in." Slaton later told People, "I literally married my best friend."
But the happy times did not last. By April 2023, fans suspected that the couple were no longer together after Slaton removed the name "Willingham" from her social media. In early May 2023, The U.S. Sun announced that Slaton and Willingham had officially separated. Not long after that, the publication reported that Slaton might have a new beau by the name of Greg Morgan.
Who is Greg Morgan?
According to The U.S. Sun, Tammy Slaton left Caleb Willingham because she reportedly believed he was not dedicated enough to his weight loss journey. A source also noted that Slaton "didn't want a long-distance relationship." Willingham was still in rehab in Ohio, while Tammy was living in her home in Kentucky. That said, 36-year-old Slaton has reportedly moved on with 25-year-old Greg Morgan from Indianapolis. While little is known about Morgan, he is active on TikTok. Morgan goes by the username @sheloveosobaby and has over 2,000 followers on the app. He regularly posts himself and duets of other videos.
Slaton and Morgan reportedly met on a dating app. Although he lives in Indianapolis, he travels via bus to see Slaton in Kentucky. One source told The U.S. Sun, "They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule." Another source explained, "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive." At the time of publication, Slaton is still legally married to Willingham, but is said to be filing for divorce soon.
Greg Morgan on his relationship with Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton has not publicly discussed the end of her marriage or her new potential relationship with Greg Morgan. She did, however, leave a comment on one of Morgan's humorous videos on TikTok, writing "Really??" along with the crying laughing emoji. Morgan has more or less denied that he's in a romantic relationship with Slaton. In one TikTok, he posted screenshots of media stories about their alleged relationship and wrote in the caption, "This is really irritating like people just cant be friends this is crazy," also tagging Slaton.
In another TikTok, Morgan replied to a comment by a fan that read, "It's gotta be for the money." In the video, Morgan appeared frustrated by the statement, and insisted that he and Tammy are not together. In a comment under the video, he wrote, "Tammy's a great friend good intentions is all I have for her."
The Season 4 finale of "1000-Lb Sisters" premiered on March 21, 2023. It's unclear if there will be a Season 5, but Morgan seemingly confirmed that there will be. When asked by In Touch Weekly about his relationship with Slaton, he said, "Tune in the next season you might get what you're waiting for."