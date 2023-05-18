Ross Mathews Talks Season 16 Of RuPaul's Drag Race - Exclusive

The Emmy Award-winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" has served up all sorts of incredible looks and contagious confidence for the past 15 seasons.

This month, the world can enjoy watching some of their favorite faces return in the now-streaming season "All Stars 8." These queens have their sights set on winning the competition this time around — and also earning the brand-new title Queen of the Fame Games. "It's so good," judge Ross Mathews gushed during an exclusive interview with The List. "You don't even know what you don't even know until 'All Stars 8' starts."

Now that "All Stars 8" has been released, rumors have been swirling around the internet about Season 16 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Seeing a brand new set of drag queens hit the stage in the upcoming season is something that fans have still been waiting to hear more about. "I can tell you it's going to be fabulous," Mathews teased.

As a judge and producer on the series, he also shared with us everything he knows about Season 16.