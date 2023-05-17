B&B's Denise Richards Teams Up With Fellow Soap Stars For New Christmas Flick
There's something about the combination of soap stars and Hallmark Christmas movies that go together, like hot cocoa and cold winter nights. Many soap stars either transition to Hallmark films or pull double duty like "General Hospital's" Cameron Mathison and do both. Denise Richards, current "Bold and the Beautiful" recurring cast member and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, is used to bringing the drama, but some Christmas joy is on the horizon.
Being on "RHOBH" was no piece of cake for Richards, considering her entire life was turned upside down after an affair scandal. Rumors circulated that she cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with her friend and former "RHOBH" star Brandi Glanville. Richards has vehemently denied the rumors, instead opting to exit the show after only two seasons. On "Bold," she found herself in similar, albeit fictional, territory, playing the role of Shauna Fulton. Ridge Forrester thought he married Shauna, only to discover it was a phony wedding plot, and she also once pretended to have an affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).
After back-to-back appearances featuring nothing but chaotic drama, Richards is now tackling a polar opposite role, joining the long list of soap actors starring in a Hallmark holiday movie. To add an additional cup of cheer, several other blasts from daytime television past will be joining her.
Richards will be playing a radio host looking for a date
Denise Richards is bringing her star power and household name to Hallmark's latest Christmas flick. According to Variety, Richards is slated to star this holiday season in a Hallmark original movie titled, "A Christmas Frequency." She will play a recently separated radio host who goes in search of a date to the company Christmas party to jumpstart the ratings on her morning show. In a fun twist of fate, Richards will go from scheming against Brooke Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful" to playing a woman named Brooke in the new film.
One of the movie's producer's commented on the inclusion of Richards, saying, "We're delighted to be working with Denise Richards, who is a star across the globe," said Shapiro. "We fell in love with the script from Ansley last year, and Denise was the perfect Brooke for us." However, Richards will not be the lone soap star attached to the project, so fans of daytime television will be especially intrigued by the cast of the new film.
James Hyde will also be a part of the movie, playing Brooke's ex. Hyde previously appeared on "Passions" and, more recently, on "The Young and the Restless." His stint on "Y&R" as the villainous criminal Jeremy Stark came to a bloody end after he was murdered in self-defense by Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). To further the "Passions" connection, one of its former stars and veteran soap actress, Lindsay Hartley, is set to direct.