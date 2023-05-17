B&B's Denise Richards Teams Up With Fellow Soap Stars For New Christmas Flick

There's something about the combination of soap stars and Hallmark Christmas movies that go together, like hot cocoa and cold winter nights. Many soap stars either transition to Hallmark films or pull double duty like "General Hospital's" Cameron Mathison and do both. Denise Richards, current "Bold and the Beautiful" recurring cast member and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, is used to bringing the drama, but some Christmas joy is on the horizon.

Being on "RHOBH" was no piece of cake for Richards, considering her entire life was turned upside down after an affair scandal. Rumors circulated that she cheated on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with her friend and former "RHOBH" star Brandi Glanville. Richards has vehemently denied the rumors, instead opting to exit the show after only two seasons. On "Bold," she found herself in similar, albeit fictional, territory, playing the role of Shauna Fulton. Ridge Forrester thought he married Shauna, only to discover it was a phony wedding plot, and she also once pretended to have an affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

After back-to-back appearances featuring nothing but chaotic drama, Richards is now tackling a polar opposite role, joining the long list of soap actors starring in a Hallmark holiday movie. To add an additional cup of cheer, several other blasts from daytime television past will be joining her.