Live-Action Little Mermaid Subtly Disses Kate Middleton (Ariel May Be Team Meghan)

If the film aligns Ariel with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, that reaction to "Catherine" has a complicated explanation. There's been reported tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton for years — even before Meghan and Prince Harry left the royal family. In 2018, there was a rumor that Meghan made Kate cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, and the Duchess of Sussex later clarified what happened during a 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. "The reverse of that happened," she shared. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings." Meghan noted that she had since forgiven her sister-in-law after receiving an apology.

In the same interview, Meghan opened up to Winfrey about how she sees herself in the character of Ariel. "I was sitting in Nottingham cottage and "The Little Mermaid" came on," she recalled. "And I went, 'Oh my God she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice.'"

The duchess also emphasized that in the end, "she gets her voice back."