Meghan And Kate's Supposed Text Exchange Over Charlotte's Bridesmaid Dress Oozes Tension

The "truth bombs" dropped by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in his book "Spare" are landing in some surprising places. The prince was expected to share details of his contentious relationships with King Charles III and his elder brother William, Prince of Wales. It was also not shocking that he threw some shade at his stepmother. Harry's conflicted feelings toward Queen Camilla go back decades, and there's no denying that she was partly responsible for driving a wedge between his parents.

But "Spare" also doesn't, well, spare his sister-in-law, with whom Harry once had a good relationship. The memoir dredges up an incident that the prince and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, first discussed in their infamous Oprah interview. As Meghan prepared for her royal wedding, she reportedly had a disagreement with Catherine, Princess of Wales, over the bridesmaid gown her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was supposed to wear.

The British tabloids had accused Meghan of making Kate cry, but the duchess countered that the opposite had actually happened. The incident was analyzed by a number of royal watchers, per Newsweek, but no one could quite decide whose story was more accurate. Now, "Spare" is offering apparent proof of how it all really went down, and it paints the princess as being insensitive to the feelings of a stressed-out bride.