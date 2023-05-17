New York City Mayor Condemns Harry And Meghan's Car Chase (But Casts Doubt On The Details)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was one of the four honorees at the 2023 Ms. Foundation for Women of Vision Awards in New York City. The "Suits" alum, who was recognized for her advocacy work and humanitarian efforts, accepted the award while looking like a vision herself in a sleeveless gold dress. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were also in attendance. Ms. is a feminist magazine co-founded by Gloria Steinem, and in her speech, Meghan spoke about how her mom's subscription to the publication played a critical role in her life from an early age. "Ms. was formative in that cocooning: It piqued my curiosity and it became the chrysalis for the woman that I would become and that I am today," she said, as reported by Town & Country Magazine.

While Meghan and her loved ones were all smiles at the award ceremony, the evening soon took a turn. Following the event, Meghan, Ragland, and Harry were chased in their car by paparazzi. Royal expert Omid Scobie shared the Sussexes' team's reaction to the incident on Twitter. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the statement read, adding that it lasted for hours. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has harsh words for those in pursuit of the royal couple, but he also questioned the timeline presented by the Sussexes' team.