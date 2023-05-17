Harry And Meghan's 'Near-Fatal' Paparazzi Car Chase Proves We Have Learned Nothing From Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught in a two-hour-long car chase with paparazzi in New York City on May 16, TMZ reports. The couple and Markle's mother were leaving an award ceremony where the Duchess of Sussex was honored with the Women of Vision Award. However, the night became "nearly catastrophic" as they tried to avoid "aggressive paparazzi," according to a statement from the couple's spokesperson shared by royal expert Omid Scobie.

The pursuit involved paparazzi and nearly led to crashes involving pedestrians and NYPD officers, according to the statement. Scobie noted that traffic violations by the paparazzi drivers included "driving on a sidewalk, going through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, driving while photographing and illegally blocking a moving vehicle." Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to escape the harrowing scene unscathed, it is reminiscent of Prince Harry's mother's tragic death following a paparazzi chase.

Scobie reported that a source close to the couple said that Harry, Meghan, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were "understandably shaken by the event."