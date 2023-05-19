Ross Mathews On The TV Role He'd Love To Tackle Next - Exclusive

Over the course of a two-decade-long career, television personality Ross Mathews has been on a mission to make audiences laugh.

He was first introduced to the world as Ross the Intern on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and has since starred on shows like "Chelsea Lately," "The Drew Barrymore Show," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" — and his successful television career has even expanded into other areas. He has his own fashion line, hosts a podcast, and has written books about his life. Yet throughout his diverse portfolio, there's one thing that his projects all have in common.

"There's a through line with everything I'm doing about trying to shift people's mood, leave it better than I found it, and make the world a giggler place," Ross Mathews shared during an exclusive interview with The List.

His latest partnership is no different. At participating Days Inn by Wyndham locations, guests will soon be able to press a button on their hotel room mirror to hear Mathews' voice give them a compliment. "When Days Inn by Wyndham came to me and asked if I wanted to be a part of their Complimentary Mirror, I was like, 'This is so perfect,'" he explained, "because that's their intention as well."

There is still one thing, however, that Mathews hopes to accomplish on his mission to make the world smile. "Game show!" he told us. "Game show, because I want to give away."