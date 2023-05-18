The Striking Amount Of Money Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Reportedly Cost

In a statement to the UK Parliament, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen reported that the total estimated cost of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, including the lying in state, was nearly £162 million, or around $200 million. He said, "The Government's priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public."

There was a breakdown of the costs incurred according to governing body. Costs incurred by the Home Office amounted to £73.68 million. The Home Office is in charge of the police and counter-terrorism, so it makes sense that there was a lot of money spent there considering the scale of the event. It was the largest police operation ever undertaken by the Metropolitan police, surpassing that of the London Olympics, according to The Guardian. Meanwhile, costs incurred by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport amounted to £57.42 million, the next highest amount.

"All figures are the marginal costs, meaning money spent specifically on the events, as opposed to costs that would have been incurred in any case," the statement reads. "Where necessary, additional funding was provided by the Treasury to meet these costs. This included fully refunding the Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Office for their respective costs, which in turn they were able to repay to partners who also incurred costs."